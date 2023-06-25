Mostly CloudyNow
27 °C
81 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Sunday June 25th, 2023, 6:05pm

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 6:00pm EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail. This line of severe thunderstorms is located over Lower Michigan and is moving east at 80 km/h.

Hazards: Up to 110 km/h wind gusts Pea to nickel size hail Risk of a tornado This severe thunderstorm will be near: Amherstburg around 6:30 PM EDT.

Locations impacted include: Windsor, Leamington and Amherstburg.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message