Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 6:00pm EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail. This line of severe thunderstorms is located over Lower Michigan and is moving east at 80 km/h.

Hazards: Up to 110 km/h wind gusts Pea to nickel size hail Risk of a tornado This severe thunderstorm will be near: Amherstburg around 6:30 PM EDT.

Locations impacted include: Windsor, Leamington and Amherstburg.