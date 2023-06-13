Light RainNow
14 °C
56 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
22 °C
72 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Tuesday June 13th, 2023, 6:46pm

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 6:36 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located 5 kilometres north of Windsor Airport, moving east at 25 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message