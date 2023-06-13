Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 13th, 2023, 6:46pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.
At 6:36 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.
This severe thunderstorm is located 5 kilometres north of Windsor Airport, moving east at 25 km/h.
Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
