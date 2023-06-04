Seniors Ride For A Loonie This Week On Transit Windsor Buses



June is designated as Seniors’ Month and Transit Windsor is offering a special discount to seniors.

From Sunday, June 4th, to Saturday, June 10th, 2023 seniors may ride any city bus for just a loonie. Tunnel Bus service excluded.

“We see this as an opportunity to recognize our regular senior riders but also to encourage other seniors to explore public transit as an option for their mobility needs,” said Transit Executive Director Tyson Cragg.

A senior fare applies to anyone over 60 years of age. Seniors must show valid identification, if requested by the driver, upon paying their fare.