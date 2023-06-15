SafePoint Site Tour Video Released By The Health Unit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released a virtual video site tour of the SafePoint site at 101 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor.

The video was created to provide members of the public with a walk-through experience, explaining how clients interact with staff and an explanation of the services available.

Members of the public are still welcome to visit SafePoint for an in-person tour on Friday mornings between 8:30am and 9:30am.

SafePoint’s days and hours of operation are Monday to Sunday from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Clients do not need a health card or a referral to access services.