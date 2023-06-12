Proposed National Urban Park Open House Planned For Tuesday

The City of Windsor and Town of LaSalle, along with with Parks Canada and consultant WSP are holding a second national urban park open house on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, to share information about a proposed national urban park in southwestern Ontario as well as to solicit feedback and suggestions.

The open house will be held at the Town of LaSalle Event Centre, located at 970 Front Road from 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

City and Town staff and Parks Canada officials will be on hand to answer questions and share information boards outlining the study area of the proposed park, the objectives of the national urban parks program, the park designation process, and summaries of feedback received from previous engagement session. A feedback form will also be available for public input on the proposed park.