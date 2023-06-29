NEWS >
Pride Flag Stolen From Ouellette Campus

Thursday June 29th, 2023, 4:19pm

Windsor Regional Hospital photo

A new pride flag is flying at the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital after officials say the previous one was stolen.

Officials say it was taken in the early hours of Tuesday by a trio of vandals and that Windsor Police have been contacted.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest provided the new flag.

“We continue to support our Windsor Regional Hospital team members from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community as well as the broader community at large. At Windsor Regional Hospital, we are committed to being inclusive, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and we acknowledge the 2SLGBTQIA+ community’s right to equitable care and treatment,” a statement on social media read from the hospital.

