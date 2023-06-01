Poker Lotto Win In The Cards For Windsor Resident

Bshara Saed of Windsor was dealt a winning hand in the May 21, 2023 Poker Lotto draw. He matched five of five cards to win $73,097.20. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play, bringing his total winnings to $78,097.20.

Bshara, a husband, father, and grandfather, said he enjoys playing all lottery games. He checked his ticket online when he discovered he won big. “I was shocked and excited,” Bshara shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

He plans to manage his finances and enjoy the rest of his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Howard Avenue in Windsor.