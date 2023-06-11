PHOTOS: Windsor Waterfront Corvette Show

The Corvette Club of Windsor’s annual Waterfront Corvette Show took place Sunday at Dieppe Park, from 8am to 3pm.

The show gives not just opportunity for interested attendees to check out some unique, cool and custom decorated Corvettes but also offers show n’ shine format judging for awards to be handed out, a silent auction, a barbeque and more.

The show benefits the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Pediatric Oncology Satellite Unit, donating $80,000.00 since 2011. Learn more on their website here.

