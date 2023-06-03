SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
31 °C
88 °F		SunnySun
25 °C
77 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
26 °C
79 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Windsor Rib & Beer Fest Back To The Festival Plaza

Friday June 2nd, 2023, 9:18pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The Riverfront Festival Plaza is filled with excitement and a delicious aroma with the Windsor Rib & Beer Fest making an exciting return for the weekend.

A wide variety of food options are available at the fest for the weekend, including ribs, chicken, corn on the cob, ice cream, donuts, blooming onions and so much more. A variety of vendor booths are also set up, and live entertainment takes places throughout the event. Entry for the event is $2, and it runs Friday to Sunday.

Learn more details on our Summer Festival Guide here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message