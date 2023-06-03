PHOTOS: Windsor Rib & Beer Fest Back To The Festival Plaza

The Riverfront Festival Plaza is filled with excitement and a delicious aroma with the Windsor Rib & Beer Fest making an exciting return for the weekend.

A wide variety of food options are available at the fest for the weekend, including ribs, chicken, corn on the cob, ice cream, donuts, blooming onions and so much more. A variety of vendor booths are also set up, and live entertainment takes places throughout the event. Entry for the event is $2, and it runs Friday to Sunday.

Learn more details on our Summer Festival Guide here.

