PHOTOS: Windsor Rib & Beer Fest Back To The Festival Plaza
Anna Millerman
Friday June 2nd, 2023, 9:18pm
The Riverfront Festival Plaza is filled with excitement and a delicious aroma with the Windsor Rib & Beer Fest making an exciting return for the weekend.
A wide variety of food options are available at the fest for the weekend, including ribs, chicken, corn on the cob, ice cream, donuts, blooming onions and so much more. A variety of vendor booths are also set up, and live entertainment takes places throughout the event. Entry for the event is $2, and it runs Friday to Sunday.
Learn more details on our Summer Festival Guide here.
