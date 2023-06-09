Partly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Windsor Poutine Feast Here For The Weekend

Friday June 9th, 2023, 6:24pm

Windsor Poutine Feast has made a return to the Riverfront Festival Plaza this weekend, with a variety of fun tasty options available.

The flavour-filled feast travels across Ontario, making their local stop this weekend until Sunday to fill attendee’s bellies with the traditional Canadian dish made in various unique ways; over 50 types of poutines are available. Other dining options such as corn dogs, lemonade and other festival favourites are available throughout the event also. Learn more on our Summer Festival Guide here.

 

