PHOTOS: Ride Don’t Hide Cycles For Mental Health For Tenth Year

Sunday June 25th, 2023, 1:09pm

Community Photos
The local Ride Don’t Hide Event took place with the Canadian Mental Health Assiciation (CMHA) at the Children’s Aid Society parking lot.

The fundraiser ride is Canada’s largest mental health bike ride, spanning over now 10 years of events and thousands of riders raising millions of dollars for community mental health.

Learn more about the movement on their website here.

 

