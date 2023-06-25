SunnyNow
25 °C
76 °F
ShowersSun
27 °C
81 °F		ShowersMon
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
20 °C
68 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Open Air Summer Drag Show

Saturday June 24th, 2023, 9:09pm

Amherstburg
0
0
0

Amherstburg held a summer edition of True Festival Saturday evening, including a family-friendly Drag Show.

The evening featured stunning costumes and sensational dance routines and showcased the performers’ talent and creativity while promoting acceptance and self-expression.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message