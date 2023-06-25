PHOTOS: Open Air Summer Drag Show
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 24th, 2023, 9:09pm
Amherstburg held a summer edition of True Festival Saturday evening, including a family-friendly Drag Show.
The evening featured stunning costumes and sensational dance routines and showcased the performers’ talent and creativity while promoting acceptance and self-expression.
