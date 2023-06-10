SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Meet-A-Machine Fills WFCU Centre Once Again

Saturday June 10th, 2023, 12:26pm

The 11th annual Meet-a-Machine free community literacy event is taking place Saturday until 2pm.

The event, which is hosted at the WFCU Centre by the City of Windsor’s Children’s Services, brings a variety of machines, automobiles, and all things with wheels to the parking lot while promoting education and literacy throughout.

Various pieces of equipment can be found throughout the event, from military vehicles to construction trucks, and everything in between. Additionally, a free City of Windsor Bus shuttle to and from Tecumseh Mall is available to and from the event.  Learn more in their website here.

 

