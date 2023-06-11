Mostly CloudyNow
PHOTOS: Mayor’s Walk Joins Windsor’s Birthday Celebration Downtown

Sunday June 11th, 2023, 12:39pm

The City of Windsor celebrated their 131st anniversary of incorporation on Sunday with a celebration.

The day began with the Annual Mayor’s Walk from the Ambassador Bridge rough Dieppe Gardens. The walk paused at the base of the Great Canadian Flag for the singing of our national anthem.

It then headed through Dieppe Gardens to the Vision Corridor for the party, which included free birthday hotdogs and cupcakes and entertainment.

