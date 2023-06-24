PHOTOS: Kingsville Highland Games Return For 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 24th, 2023, 12:41pm
The Highland Games return to Kingsville on Saturday, June 24th. This years’ games took place at a new venue, the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary.
The event featured Celtic vendors, pipe bands, piping and drumming competitions, highland Dancing, heavy throwing events, a tug of war, sheep herding demos, a local Mayors’ Haggis Hurl, and a kilted 5K Run/Walk.
You can learn more on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
