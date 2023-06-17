SunnyNow
26 °C
78 °F
SunnySun
28 °C
82 °F		SunnyMon
27 °C
81 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
29 °C
84 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Fifth Annual LiUNA!625 Family Father’s Day Charity Event

Saturday June 17th, 2023, 3:49pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The 5th annual LiUNA!625 Family Father’s Day Charity Extravaganza took place Saturday at St. Clair College.

The day is a celebration of family and fatherhood and was packed wall to wall with unlimited fun for children of all ages to take in.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message