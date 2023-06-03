PHOTOS: Art In The Park Packs Willistead Park For 43rd Year

Art in the Park is back at Willistead Park once again, bringing vast and various wares, crafts, food items, clothing, and much much more to the area for the weekend.

This is the 43rd year that the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) is presenting Art in the Park, filling the 15.5 acres of gated grounds with tons of fun for the event that runs Saturday and Sunday.

Entry at the door is $8, with children under 12 free. Learn more on our Summer Festival Guide page here.

