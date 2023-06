PHOTOS: 65th Annual Free Kids Fishing Derby

The Windsor Sportsmen’s Club hosted its 65th Annual Kids Fishing Derby Saturday morning.

Kids aged 12 and under were invited to fish at Reaume Park or Centennial Park.

“The Windsor Sportsmen’s Club gratefully acknowledges our sponsors – Kids, Cops & Canadian Tire Fishing Days and Windsor Wholesale Bait for their generous support, which enables the Windsor Sportsmen’s Club to continue to introduce another generation to this sporting tradition, especially during our 65th anniversary year,” said Greg Rossyan of the Sportsmen’s Club.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message