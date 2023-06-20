Owner Of Popular Reaume Park Ice Cream Stand Passes Away

The owner of a popular ice cream spot in East Windsor has passed away.

Brenda Jones who operated Cooleez in Reaune Park by the Peace Fountain passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 17th according to a post by her family on Facebook.

Jones has operated the summer hot spot for 13 seasons and has served thousands every summer their favorite ice cream, banana splits, hot fudge brownie delights, turtle sundaes and lemon gelato and well as hot dogs and so much more.

The post says that her daughters Seneca and Tamika plan to continue with this season of Cooleez as their mother would have wanted.

It will reopen on June 25th, 2023.

Ice cream fans are invited to share memories of Brenda on their Facebook Page.