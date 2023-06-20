NEWS >
ClearNow
20 °C
68 °F
SunnyTue
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
28 °C
82 °F		CloudyThu
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Owner Of Popular Reaume Park Ice Cream Stand Passes Away

Monday June 19th, 2023, 9:20pm

City News
0
0
0

The owner of a popular ice cream spot in East Windsor has passed away.

Brenda Jones who operated Cooleez in Reaune Park by the Peace Fountain passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 17th according to a post by her family on Facebook.

Jones has operated the summer hot spot for 13 seasons and has served thousands every summer their favorite ice cream, banana splits, hot fudge brownie delights, turtle sundaes and lemon gelato and well as hot dogs and so much more.

The post says that her daughters Seneca and Tamika plan to continue with this season of Cooleez as their mother would have wanted.

It will reopen on June 25th, 2023.

Ice cream fans are invited to share memories of Brenda on their Facebook Page.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message