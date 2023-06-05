Outdoor Movie Nights Return In Windsor

Windsor Public Library is bribing back their free, family-oriented movie nights at various locations around the city this summer.

“We’re so excited to be kicking off our series of movie nights. They are a great way for people of all ages to enjoy an evening of entertainment and socialization at no cost!” says Acting CEO Dana Paladino.

The premiere screening will be on Friday, June 16th, at Wigle Park showing Addams Family 2. The fun will get underway at 7:00pm with child-friendly activities and crafts, while the movie starts at sundown (approximately 9:15 pm). Attendees are welcome to dress as their favourite Addams Family character.

Families planning on attending should bring their lawn chairs or blankets and refreshments. An adult must accompany children. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted. This movie is rated PG. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be June 30th.