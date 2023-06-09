Open Farms Day To Celebrate Ontario Food Week On Saturday

Open Farms Day takes place across Essex County this Saturday June 10th, with a day of family fun on the farm.

The day celebrates farm fresh tastes available in the region and across the province, and celebrates local farms, residents, food producers and more by giving locals the opportunity to explore on-the-farm experiences and learn more about the food culture and processes in the region.

Visitors can go to weheartlocal.ca/openfarms and register for their free digital pass that will guide them to the 8 on-the-farm experiences at different W.E. Heart Local program participants this Saturday.

The passport will act as a guidance tool between the farms, and also the chance to win! If you check-in at least 3 of the experiences you have a chance to win a $250 W.E. Heart Local prize package. All experiences will be free with a registered pass, and give a glimpse into farm life and processes. It is the opportunity to taste, sip and learn through thoughtfully curated experiences, including: