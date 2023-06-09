Open Farms Day To Celebrate Ontario Food Week On Saturday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 9th, 2023, 9:00am
Open Farms Day takes place across Essex County this Saturday June 10th, with a day of family fun on the farm.
The day celebrates farm fresh tastes available in the region and across the province, and celebrates local farms, residents, food producers and more by giving locals the opportunity to explore on-the-farm experiences and learn more about the food culture and processes in the region.
Visitors can go to weheartlocal.ca/openfarms and register for their free digital pass that will guide them to the 8 on-the-farm experiences at different W.E. Heart Local program participants this Saturday.
The passport will act as a guidance tool between the farms, and also the chance to win! If you check-in at least 3 of the experiences you have a chance to win a $250 W.E. Heart Local prize package. All experiences will be free with a registered pass, and give a glimpse into farm life and processes. It is the opportunity to taste, sip and learn through thoughtfully curated experiences, including:
- Amherstburg Farmers Market 10:00am to 1:00pm: Butterfly Ecosystems – Native plant species you can use to build a sustainable Monarch Habitat.
- Big Oak Farms 12:00pm & 2:00pm: Farm Tours | 11:00am to 3:00pm: Farm animal meet and greet with photo ops. BBQ Angus burgers available for purchase.
- Dockside Fisheries 1:00pm to 3:00pm: Oyster shucking classes.
- Essex County Federation of Agriculture at The Farm House Market 12:00pm to 4:30pm: Essex County agriculture trivia game.
- Maidstone Tree Farm & Garden Centre 10:00am: The Hole Story: Tree Planting & Planting Care Demonstration | 11am: The Power of Pruning: how to keep your trees healthy and attractive. | 10:00am to 2:00pm: FREE Face Painting for kids 12 and under
- Oxley Estate Winery 3pm: Vineyard Tour | 12:00pm to 3:00pm: Taste wines, dotty (non-alcoholic beverage), paired with delicious popcorn! Children may enter a colouring contest for a chance to win a prize.
- Raymont’s Berries 1:00pm & 3:00pm: Guide Farm Walking Tour. See how berry crops are grown with an opportunity to sample and view farm equipment.
- The Farm House Market 12:00pm to 5:00pm: Tractor photo op, meet and greet with ponies, farm craft.
- Vivace Estate Winery 12:00pm & 2:00pm: Enjoy a winery tour. Passholders receive 20% off tasting flights.
Comment With Facebook