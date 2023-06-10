NOW OPEN: Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House Welcomed To East End
Anna Millerman
Saturday June 10th, 2023, 9:00am
The Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House franchise has opened up their first establishment in the Windsor-Essex region.
The newest breakfast and lunch spot in town, opening recently this past month, has set up in a new development in Windsor’s East end, between Planet Fitness and John Max. Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House offers a variety of food options from pancakes to french toast to burgers, featuring something for any patron coming by for a bite.
Check out Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House yourself at 2601 Lauzon Pkwy, Unit 1. Learn more about what they offer, their hours and more on their website here.
