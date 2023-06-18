New Comber Library Branch Opens Monday

The Essex County Library is opening the new Comber Branch on Monday. The new branch is located at 6405 Main Street in downtown Comber.

“We are noticing a renewed keen interest in libraries post COVID and are glad to keep moving forward in this positive direction, allowing accessibility to more residents in our region and offering new innovative programs,” said Library Board Chair Joe Bachetti.

Formerly the Comber Medical Centre, the newly renovated space features free public internet access and library materials for all ages and will host ongoing library programming for children and adults. The project was approved by Lakeshore Council and the Essex County Library Board in late 2021, with work commencing in 2022.

“We know the community in Comber was excited to have us reopening after our extended shutdown due to COVID, and so we’re happy to be taking it a step further with a new space for them to enjoy,” said Chief Librarian Adam Craig.

The existing Comber branch reopened its doors in October of 2022 after a two-year closure. For more information, visit www.essexcountylibrary.ca.

A Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting are planned for Saturday, June 24th, at 1:00pm.