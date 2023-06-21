Nemesis Kicks Off Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series Saturday

The first concert of the Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series takes place this Saturday, June 24th, 2023.

Leamington’s SUNSET Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park will set the stage for headliner Nemesis at 8:30pm. As a horn-driven cover band, Nemesis is comprised of musicians from Michigan and southwest Ontario. Their uniquely diverse song list features music ranging from classic rock groups such as Chicago, Tina Turner, and Steely Dan to the latest contemporary pop acts such as Michael Bublé, Little Big Town, and Lady Gaga.

Opening the show at 7:30pm is local fingerstyle guitarist Max Marshall. With country blues and ragtime influences, Max delivers a heartfelt, personal performance that extends from soft introspection to frenzied bluesy interpretations featuring a largely underexposed style of acoustic guitar.

All are welcome to attend these free, un-ticketed outdoor events. Refreshments are available for sale at the Kinsmen Kanteen.