Lockdown Lifted At École secondaire l’Essor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 16th, 2023, 4:36pm
A lockdown at a Tecumseh High School has been lifted.
OPP were called to École secondaire l’Essor and the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.
The situation has been resolved and there was no threat to anyone at the school.
Police resources are now clear.
