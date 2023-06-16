Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
69 °F
SunnySat
26 °C
79 °F		SunnySun
28 °C
82 °F		SunnyMon
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Lockdown Lifted At École secondaire l’Essor

Friday June 16th, 2023, 4:36pm

Tecumseh
0
0
0

A lockdown at a Tecumseh High School has been lifted.

OPP were called to École secondaire l’Essor and the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

The situation has been resolved and there was no threat to anyone at the school.

Police resources are now clear.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message