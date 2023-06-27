LaSalle Resident Wins $100,000 With Instant Crossword Tripler

Lori Briand of LaSalle is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

Briand, a direct support worker, said she enjoys playing Instant Tickets. This is her first big win.

When she played her ticket, she thought she had won $20, so she put it back in her purse. After checking it a second time, she was surprised to discover she’d won $100,000! “I didn’t believe it,” she recounted, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall.

She called her husband to tell him she had won. “He came running down the stairs screaming with excitement!” she shared.

With her winnings, she plans to travel to Greece and take a tour of the islands. “I feel so lucky and grateful. It’s a surreal experience – you never think it’ll happen to you until it does.”

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.