Kingsville Issues Temporary Fire Ban Effective Immediately

Kingsville Fire and Rescue is issuing an immediate fire ban for both agricultural and residential burns effective immediately.

The Fire Department will continue to receive burn permit applications, but they will not approve any until further notice. Residents who have received an approved open burn permit will have that permit suspended until conditions improve and they lift the fire ban.

Kingsville Fire and Rescue will continue to monitor air quality and dry conditions to determine when it is safe to lift the fire ban.