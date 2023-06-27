Join The Windsor Fire Summer Kick-Off BBQ On Thursday

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services will host a Summer Kick-Off Barbeque event at the Children’s Safety Village.

Residents will have the chance to go over some lifesaving tips and reminders while getting acquainted with all the various service personnel. Kids can check out the fire trucks, participate in hands-on activities with Enwin, Ontario EarlyON and Second Chance CPR. Attendees can ask any fire safety questions and cool off with some fire truck sprinkler fun.

The firefighters will also be grilling hotdogs, which are free to those who attend, on a first come first served basis.

It runs from from 3:00 pm to 7:00pm.