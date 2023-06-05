Jann Arden Hits The Colosseum In August 25

Multi-Platinum, award-winning singer and songwriter Jann Arden graces The Colosseum stage on Friday, August 25 at 8:00pm.

Arden has released 15 albums and amassed 19 top-10 singles over a storied career. Her most recent project, 2022’s Descendant, is bold, beautiful, and empowering, signifying a return to form for the multifaceted artist, reflecting on where she has been and where she is going.

Arden’s musical accolades include eight JUNO Awards including Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, 10 SOCAN Awards, and four Western Canadian Music Awards. In 2020, she was announced as an inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame joining the ranks of Canadian music icons including Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, and Shania Twain. Arden has also been inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, and has been awarded the Order of Canada.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, June 9th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.