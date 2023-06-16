Hospice Launches New Rubber Duck Race Event As Part Of Belle River Sunsplash Festival

The Hospice is launching a new fundraiser. The Rubber Duck Race will take place on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at the Lakeview Park West Beach in Belle River, along the canal.

At noon, 4,000 numbered rubber ducks will splash into the water, competing to be the first duck to float across the finish line. This new, family-friendly event will be a part of the Belle River Sunsplash weekend of fun.

Tickets that correspond to the numbered ducks will be sold for $5.00 each. The first duck paddling across the Finish Line wins $1,000, the second place wins $500, and the third place wins $250. Winning tickets for the Rubber Duck race will be announced once the race is complete, and winners do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds from this event will directly support care for Hospice patients and families across Windsor and Essex County.

“We are so excited to announce this new family-friendly event that not only brings our community together but supports our patients and families along the way,” says Nancy Brockenshire, Hospice Executive Director.

For more information about the Hospice Rubber Duck Race, visit their website.