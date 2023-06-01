Highway 3 Widening Approved, Lauzon & 401 Interchange In The Works

The Ontario government has awarded a contract to design, build and finance the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington, officials announced Thursday.

The highway expansion project is a priority for the province along with plans to help the City of Windsor build a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

“This new contract marks an important milestone as we get it done by expanding and widening Highway 3 and connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway for the growing Windsor region,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Right across the province, our government is making historic investments in roads and highways to tackle gridlock, connect communities and build our economy.”

The Highway 3 expansion project includes:

Widening Highway 3 from two to four lanes for 15.6 kilometres between Essex and Leamington;

Widening five existing intersections and adding traffic signals to three intersections that currently operate without signals;

Permanently closing four side road intersections to improve road safety along the corridor; and

Resurfacing existing lanes.

Officials say the Ontario government is also supporting the City of Windsor by initiating a procurement for an Environmental Assessment and design of a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

“Our government is making it safer and easier to travel in southwestern Ontario,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “By advancing critical transportation projects, like the widening of Highway 3, and supporting plans to connect Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, we’re also supporting economic development and increasing trade opportunities across Ontario’s borders.”

Officials say GIP Paving Inc. has been awarded the contract to widen Highway 3 from two to four lanes between Essex and Leamington. They say as many as 17,300 vehicles travel this stretch of highway per day. Early project work and detail design is already underway with construction expected to begin in 2024.