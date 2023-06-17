MistNow
PHOTOS: Hey Windsor! The Carnival Is In Town

Saturday June 17th, 2023, 9:00am

The carnival is back along the banks of the Detroit River, a tradition that kicks off the unofficial start of summer!

The midway has been a fabric of the Windsor entertainment genre for over forty years. Residents and visitors alike seek out the sight of the huge Ferris wheel that has lit up the landscape of the Riverfront year after year.

It opens at 5:00pm during the week and 11:00am on weekends. The fun runs until July 2nd.

