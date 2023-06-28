Heritage Farms To Be Recognized In The Town Of Essex

The Town of Essex has launched their Heritage Farm Program, an initiative dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich agricultural heritage of the region.

This program aims to recognize local farming operations that have been active for over fifty years with common familial ownership. Through the program, eligible local farm owners can request a custom sign to proudly display their designation. The farm and its story will also be highlighted on the Town’s website.

“We recognize the vital role that farmers play in our Town’s history and economy.” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “The Essex Heritage Farm Program exemplifies our commitment to preserving and honouring our agricultural roots.”

Eligible farm owners who meet the required criteria are asked to complete the online application form at www.essex.ca/heritagefarms.