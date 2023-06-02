Free Art Cart Tours Return To The Windsor Riverfront

The Windsor Sculpture Park’s Art Cart is back, offering free riverfront parks and sculptures tours. The Art Cart is an electric golf cart that can hold up to five passengers.

Tours run on a first-come, first-served basis, and children 13 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The Art Cart only operates in good weather. Tours depart from the base of the Great Canadian Flag, located at the foot of Ouellette Avenue.

Tours run on Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays only and leave at 11:00am, 12:30pm, 2:00pm and 3:30pm

From July to Labour Day, they run on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays at the same times.