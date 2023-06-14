Food Trucks Get Green Light In Lakeshore

Food Trucks can now operate in Lakeshore.

At the Regular Meeting on June 1th3, 2023, Lakeshore Council approved a Zoning By-law amendment to permit the trucks throughout the municipality.

“As a Council, we look forward to seeing the fruits of this tasty decision in effect,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Residents and visitors alike can expect to enjoy even more culinary creations this summer!”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Under the amended Zoning By-law, food trucks are permitted on all private property. In residential areas, the vehicles will need the property owner’s consent and only be allowed to operate for up to 24 hours.

Lakeshore staff will monitor the impact of food trucks and report issues to Council in the future. If required, additional recommendations, such as licensing and enforcement, will be reviewed and provided to Council for consideration.