Fireworks 2023: Take Transit Windsor For Free

It’s fireworks night and Transit Windsor is offering you an easy way to see the show and get home afterwards.

Park ‘n’ ride shuttle buses will begin operating from Devonshire Mall at approximately 6:00pm and continue until approximately 9:30pm. The return service begins immediately after the fireworks and continues until approximately 12:15am or until all passengers in line have boarded a bus to get back to their car.

In addition, Windsorites are able to ride city buses (tunnel bus excluded) for free after 6:00pm.

Wyandotte and Ouellette will be the end of the line for all buses operating out of the Windsor International Transit Terminal as it will close at 6:00pm when the streets close for the fireworks. No buses will travel to the downtown terminal after 6:00pm.

A complete listing off all Transit Windsor detours can be found here.