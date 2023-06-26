Fireworks 2023: Bike To Fireworks And Enjoy The Bicycle Valet

The Windsor Bicycling Committee nership with Bike Windsor Essex is once again offering free bike parking to those attending the Ford Fireworks.

This free service has been offered in years past helping hundreds of cyclists to make the choice to ‘beat the traffic’ and cycle downtown to the event knowing their bike is safe and secure.

“Our Committee’s role at its root is to try to promote cycling in our community. By providing a secure and monitored space for people to leave their bikes we are removing a barrier that will encourage more people to consider riding their bike to this amazing event,” said Kieran McKenzie, Windsor City Councillor for Ward 9 and WBC Chair.

The service will be offered in the Charles Clark Square from 6:00pm to 11:00pm. Cyclists will be able to lock their bike within the corral space that will be actively monitored throughout that period.