Firefighter Recruit Graduation Held In Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore and Lakeshore Fire Department welcomed two new classes of firefighters during a graduation ceremony Thursday.

Members of Council, staff, and loved ones gathered at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre to recognize the classes of 2019 and 2022 as they became full-fledged members of the Lakeshore Fire Department.

“Tonight, our graduates start their official journey and become part of the future of our department,” said Fire Chief Don Williamson. “They will work and train alongside their teammates, forge their own path, and serve our communities as they stand on the shoulders of all the firefighters that came before them.”

The ceremony included addresses from members of the graduating classes.

“To the classes of 2019 and 2022, the work has just begun,” said Michael Sisic, 2019 graduate and Station 3 Firefighter. “The importance of carrying on the tradition of serving your community continues, and one day new recruits will look to you to ensure they can learn as you have learned from others.”

“Within our classes, you will find men and women with different career backgrounds and a variety of skill sets from all walks of life,” said Jamie Osborn, 2022 graduate and Station 3 Firefighter. “However, the day we became Lakeshore firefighters, we came together as a team with a common purpose.”

Class of 2019 Graduates

Station 1

Piotr Rosiek

Larry Trpkovski

Ricardo Lopez Vizcarra

Station 3

Joe Mollica

Patrick Richardson

Michael Sisic

Station 4

Michael Peters

Shawn Reid

Class of 2022 Graduates

Station 1

Derek Donaldson

Justin Lemay

Kimberly Moroun

Kailyn Renaud

Matthew Soanes

Mark Walton

Station 2

Tigh Jobin

James Leblanc

Derek Riberdy

Station 3

Sam Van Sickle

Samantha Holland

Jamie Osborn

Darren Quennell

Brody St. Louis

Eric Younan

Station 4

Chris Killop

Denis Laforet

Station 5