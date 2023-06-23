Firefighter Recruit Graduation Held In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 22nd, 2023, 9:07pm
The Municipality of Lakeshore and Lakeshore Fire Department welcomed two new classes of firefighters during a graduation ceremony Thursday.
Members of Council, staff, and loved ones gathered at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre to recognize the classes of 2019 and 2022 as they became full-fledged members of the Lakeshore Fire Department.
“Tonight, our graduates start their official journey and become part of the future of our department,” said Fire Chief Don Williamson. “They will work and train alongside their teammates, forge their own path, and serve our communities as they stand on the shoulders of all the firefighters that came before them.”
The ceremony included addresses from members of the graduating classes.
“To the classes of 2019 and 2022, the work has just begun,” said Michael Sisic, 2019 graduate and Station 3 Firefighter. “The importance of carrying on the tradition of serving your community continues, and one day new recruits will look to you to ensure they can learn as you have learned from others.”
“Within our classes, you will find men and women with different career backgrounds and a variety of skill sets from all walks of life,” said Jamie Osborn, 2022 graduate and Station 3 Firefighter. “However, the day we became Lakeshore firefighters, we came together as a team with a common purpose.”
Class of 2019 Graduates
Station 1
- Piotr Rosiek
- Larry Trpkovski
- Ricardo Lopez Vizcarra
Station 3
- Joe Mollica
- Patrick Richardson
- Michael Sisic
Station 4
- Michael Peters
- Shawn Reid
Class of 2022 Graduates
Station 1
- Derek Donaldson
- Justin Lemay
- Kimberly Moroun
- Kailyn Renaud
- Matthew Soanes
- Mark Walton
Station 2
- Tigh Jobin
- James Leblanc
- Derek Riberdy
Station 3
- Sam Van Sickle
- Samantha Holland
- Jamie Osborn
- Darren Quennell
- Brody St. Louis
- Eric Younan
Station 4
- Chris Killop
- Denis Laforet
Station 5
- Mike Reid
- Chris Smith
Comment With Facebook