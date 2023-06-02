Discovery Week Returns To Erie Shores HealthCare

Discovery Week returned to Erie Shores HealthCare this week, as the Leamington hospital served as the training ground for ten first-year medical students from Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Discovery Week is a specialized learning experience that immerses first-year medical students in rural and regional healthcare environments. The 2023 Discovery Week will see over 170 Schulich Medicine students distributed across 29 different communities. The occasion is particularly noteworthy for Schulich, as this year represents the 25th anniversary of Discovery Week.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“We are thrilled to welcome these promising medical students to ESHC for Discovery Week,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of ESHC. “It’s a rare chance for these students to understand the workings of rural hospitals like ours and to see firsthand the various healthcare situations in our locality. We’re confident these students will enjoy their temporary membership in our community, taking full advantage of everything Erie Shores has to offer.”

Discovery Week was initiated to encourage physicians to establish their practices in rural and regional locations.

Officials say it is proven that students tend to make career choices early during their medical education. Discovery Week aims to expose these students to the benefits and challenges of practicing medicine outside of large cities before their career paths are set.