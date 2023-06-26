Diana Ross Heads To The Colosseum

The legendary Diana Ross brings The Music Legacy Tour 2023 to The Colosseum stage on Friday, September 8th at 8:00pm.

Diana’s dream began as a young girl in the North End section of Detroit. There, she helped create a national cultural movement and became the premier artist of the renowned Motown Records. As the leader of The Supremes, one of the world’s most successful musical acts, Diana delighted audiences with hits like “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Come See About Me,” and “Baby Love.” Her extraordinary journey from being a member of The Supremes to her solo career has inspired and empowered countless musicians, artists, and celebrities.

Diana Ross is a national treasure with a magnificent legacy that has changed the course of music history and popular culture. Her voice, described as “honey” and “angelic,” has produced 14 Top 10 albums, 18 Number One songs, and over 100 million streams, downloads, and sales around the world. Her greatest hits include “Upside Down,” “Endless Love,” and “I’m Coming Out.”

Multi-generational audiences will have the great pleasure of hearing all of their favourite songs from her vast repertoire, including “Baby Love,” “Endless Love,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop in The Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” and so many more.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, June 30th.