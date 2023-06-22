County Reaches Tentative Agreement With Essex-Windsor EMS staff

The County of Essex has reached a tentative 4-year agreement with Essex-Windsor EMS staff represented by CUPE Local 2974.2. CUPE Local 2974.2 represents more than 300 Paramedics and support staff.

The agreement would go into effect retroactively to April 1, 2022, when the collective agreement expired.

“Our Paramedics work tirelessly on the front lines, always putting patients first, and this tentative agreement acknowledges their professionalism and hard work and the difficult nature of their jobs,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Kristie Cronin, Director of Human Resources for the County of Essex, credited both sides for reaching a tentative agreement that respects employees and addresses some key issues.

“Both sides negotiated with professionalism and in good faith, and it was heartening to take part in frank and fruitful discussions that yielded a tentative agreement that lays such a solid foundation for the future,” said Cronin.

County Council has approved the agreement. It is expected the union membership will hold a ratification vote in the near future. Details of the agreement are not being released until it has been ratified by union members.