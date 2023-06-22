Contract For New EMS Defibrillators Awarded

Essex-Windsor EMS will purchase 60 new cardiac monitor defibrillators, replacing models that are now five years old.

County council authorized the purchase of the X Series monitor defibrillators from ZOLL Medical Inc. for $2 million plus HST following a thorough evaluation and testing of two models by Essex-Windsor EMS.

The devices are one of the most important tools used by paramedics, allowing them to:

