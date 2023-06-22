CloudyNow
Contract For New EMS Defibrillators Awarded

Thursday June 22nd, 2023, 4:43pm

Local News
Essex-Windsor EMS will purchase 60 new cardiac monitor defibrillators, replacing models that are now five years old.

County council authorized the purchase of the X Series monitor defibrillators from ZOLL Medical Inc. for $2 million plus HST following a thorough evaluation and testing of two models by Essex-Windsor EMS.

The devices are one of the most important tools used by paramedics, allowing them to:

  • record and trend a patient’s vital signs
  • input data into the ambulance patient care record
  • complete diagnostic testing, such as 12-lead electrocardiograms
  • transmit valuable patient information from the scene to hospital clinicians
  • pace a patient’s heart to the correct rate
  • defibrillate a heart in sudden cardiac arrest

