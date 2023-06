City Pools Open Thursday

The City of Windsor pools open for the season on Thursday.

Summer programming at the City’s outdoor pools begins on Thursday, June 29th, 2023, with Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Riverside Centennial and Remington Booster all offering afternoon recreational swimming from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

Summer schedules, including information on learn-to-swim, aquatic leadership, fitness lanes, aqua fit and recreational swimming, can be found at www.ActiveWindsor.ca online.