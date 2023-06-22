NEWS >
City Of Windsor Financial Rating Affirmed At AA+ By S&P

Thursday June 22nd, 2023, 7:19pm

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the City of Windsor as AA+ citing that “Windsor will continue to exhibit strong financial management, with a stable and highly experienced management team.”

S&P also issued a stable outlook for the city, noting an expectation that “Windsor’s prudent and forward-looking financial management practices will continue supporting the city’s typically strong budgetary results.”

“The AA+ rating is an affirmation to residents of the City of Windsor of Administration’s and Council’s commitment to fiscal financial responsibility and signifies that the City is considered a low risk investment within the financial capital markets,“ said Commissioner of Corporate Services, Chief Financial Officer and City Treasurer Janice Guthrie.

