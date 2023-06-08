NEWS >
City Looking For Your Input On Windsor’s Environment

Thursday June 8th, 2023, 10:00am

The City of Windsor is looking for the public’s input on the state of our environment.

Residents are bring asked to take part in a survey that will help contribute to the latest Report on the State of our Environment (ROSE). This is the fourth ROSE since 2008 and is identified in Windsor’s Environmental Master Plan (EMP) as a way to monitor the EMP’s implementation and progress. It allows the City to track specific environmental indicators over time, and it is hoped that the indicators will improve as a result of changes to corporate policy and operations as well as community action.

As part of the reporting process, residents are asked to take part in the Environmental Attitudes Survey, which will provide insight into residents’ current attitudes and opinions about Windsor’s environment. The results will assist the City in prioritizing actions and making decisions that affect the community and impact the local environment.

You can find the survey here. It runs until the end of June.

