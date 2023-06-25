CloudyNow
28 °C
82 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Buffalo Wild Wings Has Closed

Sunday June 25th, 2023, 3:49pm

Business
0
0
0

Buffalo Wild Wings has closed its Devonshire Mall location.

The chain restaurant opened ten years ago in April 2013.

On Sunday, the signs were being removed from the front of the building, and it had been marked as closed online.

Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. We reached out for comment but have not heard back.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message