Buffalo Wild Wings Has Closed
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 25th, 2023, 3:49pm
Buffalo Wild Wings has closed its Devonshire Mall location.
The chain restaurant opened ten years ago in April 2013.
On Sunday, the signs were being removed from the front of the building, and it had been marked as closed online.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. We reached out for comment but have not heard back.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook