Brush Fire At Brunet Park Called Suspicious

A brush fire at Brunet Park in LaSalle has sparked a police investigation.

Fire and police were called to the active fire in the park around 12:30pm Monday. LaSalle Fire Service was able to quickly extinguish the fire preventing extensive damage, and there were no injuries reported as a result.

Police say they received information that a group of young males were seen quickly leaving the area in an older silver hatchback after starting the fire in a brush park area.

Police will be checking residential surveillance footage from the surrounding area and are asking residents to check their footage to see if the incident was captured.

If you notice anything about this incident posted on social media or anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-298-2477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.