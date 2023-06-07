NEWS >
Bring Your Kids To Meet A Machine This Saturday

Tuesday June 6th, 2023, 8:34pm

The annual Meet-A-Machine event rolls into the WFCU Centre parking lot this Saturday.

Meet-A-Machine is a free event hosted by the City’s Children’s Services Department. It features machines of all shapes and sizes, including emergency vehicles, construction equipment, military trucks, buses, forestry trucks, race cars, tow trucks and more on display for children to discover and explore, all to raise awareness of physical literacy components to the world of machines.

It runs from 10:00am to 2:00pm with a Sensory-Friendly Hour offered from 9:00am to 10:00am (registration required) for those who wish to enjoy the event without the noise, lights and some additional interactive elements to the displays.

 

