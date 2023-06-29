Beach Report: Two Beaches Are Closed



Two local beaches are clsoed this week.

The health unit says that E.coli counts are 1000 or higher at Sandpoint Beach and Belle River Beach.

Every Monday, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

Water samples are then sent to the public health lab in London for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.