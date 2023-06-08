Amherstburg’s Fire Chief Announces Burn Ban Due To Dry Conditions

A burn ban has been announced in Amherstburg.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone issued the ban in light of the extremely dry environmental conditions, effective immediately.

This ban applies to all open-air burning, including campfires, consumer fireworks, and fire pits or chimneys.

“We request that residents refrain from activities involving open flames or sparks until the burn ban is lifted,” a town news release said.

Chief Montone also highlights the significance of responsible cigarette disposal during this time. It is crucial, he said, for smokers to exercise extreme caution and ensure that cigarettes are adequately extinguished in designated receptacles.

“Carelessly disposing of cigarettes poses a significant risk, as even the tiniest ember can ignite dry vegetation and potentially lead to a devastating fire,” the Chief said